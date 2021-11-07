London-based Ghanaian reveals jobs that do not require documents in the UK

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

London-based Ghanaian, Victor Badu alias Yaw Berma has named some jobs that do not require work permits in the UK.



Yaw Berma revealed in an interview on SVTV Africa Africa that jobs like masonry, carpentry and barbering are some jobs that do not require work permits.



Having been in the UK for 22 years, he has realised that even though these jobs are not well respected, they are well paid. He urged Ghanaians who want to travel to London to sacrifice four years of their time to learn any of these skills.



“The best advice I can give you is to plan if you want to come here. There are some jobs here that do not need work permits to do. If you're a mason, carpenter or barber, you can work here without documents because they need people with such skills,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



He added that “unless you do not perform on the field but if you know the job already, you can work here. They make the money. I was a welder in Ghana but for that, you will need a document because it's a risky job.”



The father of four advised that anyone who wants to travel abroad must acquire a skill because such jobs are easy to get, does not require documents in the UK and are well paid.







