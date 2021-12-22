Lolonya community gets ultra-modern toilet facility from Electrochem

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: Patrick Sackey

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of companies has completed and handed over a 20-seater toilet facility to the Lolonya community commissioned by the Chief, the Queen mother of the Adibiawe Clan and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the Ada District.



The completion of the ultra-modern facility is valued at Four Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis including two 12,500 litres capacity poly tanks, a well, a biodigester, and septic tanks.



Historically, the construction of the facility was commissioned in 2016 by the MP of the area, Hon. Christian Corleytey Otuteye was funded by the management of the old Songor Salt Project. In 2018, the District Assembly and the community also invested into the project. In August 2020, Management of ElectroChem overhauled the entire project and moved it from a small communal project into a 20-seater toilet facility to ensure the best community sanitary practices.



Samuel Tetteh Kpankpah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ada West Municipality said the completion of the project was very apt and timely as the Government is planning to roll-out the “operation clean your frontage” project next year to ensure community sanitation in Ghana. He noted that, the Lolonya community is very privileged to have received such facility. He thanked ElectroChem for contributing to the work of the District Assembly and assured that the facility will be properly managed.



Addressing the gathering during the handing over ceremony, Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I Queen mother of the Royal Adibiawe Clan also admonished the community to be thankful for the kind gesture from Electrochem. She entreated the community to put a stop to open defecation and make good use of the facility. She also underscored the need for cleanliness.



William Ashiangmor (stool secretary of Lolonya traditional council) on behalf of the chiefs and people of Lolonya indicated that the completion and handing over of the toilet comes as a relief since the community has been in need of a toilet facility for many years. He commended ElectroChem Ghana Limited for funding such an essential and impactful project.



The handing over ceremony was graced by Chiefs, Queen Mothers, the Ada West District Chief Executive, members of Ada youth Forum for Development, Staff and Management of ElectroChem Ghana Limited and members of the Lolonya Community. Lolonya is a coastal community which serves as the seawater intake point for salt production.



Electrochem Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of the McDan group of companies contracted by the Government of Ghana to mine salt for the next 15-years. The company as part of its CSR activities has undertaken many projects to support the various communities in the Ada Municipality such as, embarking on a community water project, the construction and rehabilitation of access roads within communities along the concession, instituting an interest-free loans scheme to women in Ada under the Electrochem women support scheme initiative, where an amount of 3million Ghana Cedis was doled out to over thousand two hundred beneficiaries in Ada.











