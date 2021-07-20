Locked but must not be forgotten – Stephen Ntim says as he donates to Nsawam Prison

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ntim has called on well-meaning Ghanaians not to forget persons locked up in prisons for one reason or the other.



According to him, during the lockdown, Ghanaians showed how generous they are through the donation of items to the vulnerable.



Mr Ntim speaking during his presentation of items to the Nswam Medium Security Prison as part of activities to mark his 63rd birthday, noted that COVID is still around and people are going through difficult times, hence there’s the need for Ghanaians to continue to reach out to the needy at this time including those in the prisons.



“They have been locked but must not be forgotten. They also need our love and care and we must support them, the government can not provide for all their needs. Since we came, we have gone round and their conditions are not the best. They really need support," he said.



"Today happens to be my 63rd birthday and as part of my Thanksgiving to God, I felt the need to support the prisoners with the little I have. I hope this will go a long way to support the government in taking care of our friends.



“I would also like to use this opportunity to call on government and other institutions to continue to help improve the conditions in our prisons. One such institution is the Pentecost Church. The church must be commended for the construction of the new prison infrastructure in Ejura. This will help reduce the congestion in our prisons and also help provide the needed reformation for the inmates. Other churches, NGOs must also come on board to support,” the Board Chairman of the Lands Commission added.