Local Government Minister urges Assemblies to be creative in revenue mobilization

Mr. Daniel Kwaku Botwe, Minister of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development has tasked the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to be creative in revenue mobilization to bring progress to residents.



He charged the MMDAs to upscale effort towards accumulating more revenue, not only to meet the recurrent expenditure but equally important, to be able to finance community development projects.



Mr Botwe gave the advice during a working visit to the Tema West Municipal Assembly on Monday to reinvigorate the essence of the local governance and encouraged them MMDAs to work towards strengthening the democratic pillars.



The Local Government Minister said: “The Assemblies should not only rely on the District Assembly Common Fund and other government funds but rather be creative to be able to explore other revenue mobilization avenues within their area of jurisdiction”.



Mr Botwe entreated the Assemblies to adopt the Distilled Development Data Platform, to record whatever takes place in the Assembly to ensure that community development is strategic.



He stated that the ministry is ready to deepen its collaboration with the Assemblies adding that, “whatever the Assemblies need to boost their services, the government will be there to provide”.



He urged the Assemblies to sensitise residents on revenue to help develop the municipality since everyone had a role to play to make the country a better place.



Mr. Botwe advised the Assemblies to be diligent, accountable, and responsible to the needs of the people.



Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo Tema West Municipal Chief Executive commended the Local Government Minister for the dynamism and strategic programmes rolled out to support MMDAs.



Ms Addo reaffirmed her commitment to work with all stakeholders to transform the Municipality in conformity with the vision of the Government through the Ministry of Local Government.



She assured the Local Government Minister that the Assembly has adapted innovative ways to increase the revenue to ensure that development reaches the ordinary citizen.