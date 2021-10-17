Local Government Minister charges MMDCEs to be proactive

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Botwe Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development has tasked the newly sworn-in Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Greater Accra Region to be proactive advocates for development.



Mr Botwe gave the charge during the swearing in ceremony of some 26 MMDCEs in Greater Accra Region that the responsibilities of the Districts Assemblies were expressly spelt out in the Local Government Act 2016 saying, the MMDCEs must update themselves with that document. Three MMDCEs are yet to go through the confirmation process.



He noted that the MMDECs have a responsibility to bring development to the people they are serving.



Mr Botwe added that, the various MMDCEs must attach some level of humility as they discharge their duties.



Henceforth, permits issued by the MMDAs must go to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for approval before the prospective applicant takes custody. This he said would deal with the unauthorized structures sited on water ways and unapproved locations.



Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to the over 621 Assembly Members within the Region for promptly confirming the President's nominees to the Various MMDCEs.



He charged the MMDCEs to get the Assembly Members involved in the discharge of their duty, “Do not discriminate as it has the tendency to retard development at the local level. The job is at the ground let hit the ground running”.