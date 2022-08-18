Loan officer grabbed for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old loan officer, who was allegedly given fuel coupons by his employer to sell to customers but ended up squandering the proceeds, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Benjamin Odoom pleaded not guilty to stealing.



The court presided over by Mr. K.K. Obiri Yeboah admitted Odoom to bail in the sum of GH¢ 25,000 with two sureties.



The court also directed the prosecution to file disclosures and adjourned the matter to September 7.



Inspector Jonas Lawer, the Prosecutor, narrated that the complainant Iddrisu Sumayatu was a businesswoman with Suais Enterprise at Ablekumah, Accra, and the accused person worked with the firm.



Inspector Lawer, said in June 2021, the company gave Odoom fuel coupons valued at GH¢ 25,000 to go and sell to their customers and render accounts.



The prosecution said the accused person after collecting the coupons went into hiding and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.



However, the prosecution said on August 15, this year, the accused person was arrested at his hideout and a complaint was lodged with the Police.



The prosecution said the same day, the accused person in his investigation statement admitted to selling the coupons to a fuel filling station for GH¢ 16,400 and misappropriated the proceeds.



