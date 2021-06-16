Living in Ghana too expensive – Salifu Amoako laments

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archbishop Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel International has lamented what he considers as the high cost of living in the country.



In a media interaction where he touched on various issues, Salifu Amoako complained that whiles the prices of things in the country continued to increase, job opportunities remained very limited.



He noted that the cost of living in the country does not match with available opportunities for the citizens.



Bishop Amoako said he sometimes loses sleep over how people manage to navigate these difficult issues and survive in the country whiles lashing out at the leadership of the country for not creating jobs for the youth.



“Ghana is too expensive to live in but we don’t create any jobs. Our leaders don’t create any work for anybody. I wonder how people manage to survive in this country. Everything in Ghana is extra expensive. Electricity, rent, everything is expensive.”



Recently a video emerged of some youth stealing metals meant to construct a railway line at Twifo Nuamokrom in the Central Region.



Salifu Amoako puts such acts to the lack of job opportunities as the youth have to resort to alternative means to survive.



“When people steal railway equipment, it is due to poverty. If people were okay in this country and people have decent amount of income, no one would do that. People are even stealing electricity cables and street lights. These are pure acts of poverty," he stressed.



