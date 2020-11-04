General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Livestreaming: Who wins the race to the White House?

play videoWho wins the polls, Trump or Biden?

In what has been projected to be the highest turnout in a century, Americans choose their president today.



Polls project a tight race to the White House between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.



U.S. media report that some 100 million Americans have cast a ballot using early voting, which far outstrips the over 47 million voters that did so in 2016.



Get full coverage of the U.S. elections in the live stream below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.