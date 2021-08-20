Lives lost, residents displaced in Dansoman tidal waves

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Lives have been lost through tidal waves at Dansoman Gbegbeyise in the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.



Apart from this, inhabitants have also been displaced while others have had to relocate to Kasoa in the Central Region, Volta Region and other parts of the country.



This came to light when Onua News visited the Dansoman Gbegbeyise following a distress call by some of the residents.



The visit revealed that several metres of the land that was already a playground along the sea has been submerged by the seawater.



The tidal waves have gradually washed away over a hundred metre stretch of land which had buildings on them.



Some of the residents are therefore crying to the government to continue the abandoned sea defense which was started by the then National Democratic Congress government because that has been the cause of the tidal waves.



The Assembly Member for Mamponse-Agege-Shiabu Electoral Area, Nii Lantei Lamptey said he has done everything possible for the Assembly and the Coastal Development Authority to come to their aid but to no avail.



The Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Bray, when contacted, explained that they are aware of the issue in the area.



He said authorities from the Coastal Development Authority and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Communications Minister, visited the place two weeks ago and they will, by all means, come to the aid of the residents.



