Live with your shame; I won’t fight – Anyidoho to Cadman, Samuel Atta Mills

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder of the Atta Mills Institute, has indicated that out of respect for the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, he would not fight Cadman Atta Mills and Sammy Atta Mills - brothers of his former boss.



According to him, he will keep the legacy of the late President Atta Mills alive even if he changes the name of his Institute because the family is threatening legal action.



“Because of my deep respect for President Atta-Mills, I shall have no fight with the Cadman Atta-Mills and Sammy Atta-Mills. Let them live with their SHAME. Koku Anyidoho Institute will keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory," Anyidoho tweeted.



Background



Dr Cadman Atta Mills had earlier accused Koku Anyidoho, a former aide of his late brother of using the refurbishment of the Asomdwee Park to promote his institute and his paymasters.



Speaking at a lecture organised as part of the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills, in Accra on Tuesday, July 26, he said “I saw his grave, where his name appeared a little bit except that it was spelt John Evans Atta Mills with a hyphen.



“For somebody who claimed to know him very well to place a hyphen between the two names, even though the person who has the name himself has never put a hyphen in that name. They used this so-called refurbishment to promote themselves, to promote their institute and to promote their pay paymasters.”



He added, that the family does not recognize the Atta Mills Institute, therefore, they are considering legal action against the Atta Mills Institute.



“In my capacity as the oldest sibling of Prof John Evans Atta Mills, as the person who Prof Mills designated in his will to be the executor of his will and the custodian of his legacy and now in my capacity of the Ebusua Panyin, the family has decided that we will contact our solicitors to make sure that we explore all avenues to stop the Atta-Mills Institute,” Dr Cadman Atta Mills divulged.





