Little Agnes undergoes surgery to enable her walk after GhanaWeb report

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agnes Mba, the 9-year-old girl who courted public sympathy following a publication about how her inability to walk has compelled her to crawl over one kilometre to school, has undergone a successful surgical operation aimed at ensuring that she walks.



Due to the poor state of her family, with no help in sight, Agnes had over the years been crawling with her lifeless limbs with aid from her arms, as her only means of transportation.



The story of the class one pupil of Dasabligo Primary School in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, originally reported by journalist Peter Agengre and published on www.ghanaweb.com, evoked donations, including a GH¢25,000 contribution from business mogul and CEO of Citizen Kofi, Dr Kofi Amoah.



“I saw the difficult situation Agnes is going through, tweeted by GhanaWeb. I was touched and also encouraged by her courage not to give up. Crawl on her knees 1.5kilometres to school and back; this is real bravery and determination to make something out of life,” Dr Amoah disclosed in the presence of GhanaWeb and Agnes’ parents during the presentation of the cheque in July.



A medical assessment of Agnes by professional doctors in Accra revealed Cerebral Palsy as her condition, hence the surgical operation.



Little Agnes can now afford a smile. She has had braces fixed for her to enable her to walk.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that Agnes is in the Upper East Region with her parents and is expected to return to Accra in six months for a review.



Below are photos and videos that sum up the story of Agnes



