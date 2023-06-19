Litigants are always pursuing judges in an attempt to bribe them – Duose

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A Retired Court of Appeal Judge Justice Isaac Duose has described the duty of Judges as a difficult one.



According to the Retired Appeal Court Judge, people try at all times to find a way to get to Judges in order to influence their decision by attempted bribery.



Justice Duose was speaking in an interview with Nana Otu Darko on CTV’s Dwa Bre Mu, Friday, 16 June 2023.



Refuting claims that Judges accept bribes from litigants, the Retired Court of Appeal Judge quizzed if Judges put up signage directing litigants to their places of abode to bribe them.



He noted: “The work is not an easy one. [People say:] ‘They take bribes, they take bribes’ [but] ask yourself, how did the people find the Judges house to go bribe him? Is it the Judge who showed them his house? Has he put up a signage to let people know where he can be found?



“I want to tell you, if you are not tough, you cannot do the work of a judge.”



He explained that: “Because every time, people are pursuing you to bribe you. When you go to funerals, you don’t wait till it’s over. We [Judges] don’t go to funerals because people will just be pursuing you. If you look at the reality, when Judges attend a funeral and the casket is lifted they also leave too.”



He added: “Because people will find a way through your classmates, your relatives [anybody close to the Judge] to find you to attempt to bribe you.”