Literacy Impact Programme launches ‘The BaB Project’

Regional News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Jude Kwegyir-aggrey, Contributor

A youth-led organization called Literacy Impact Programme (LIP) is determined to help improve education amongst pupils in less privileged communities.



The team launched its maiden project aimed at donating books and reading materials to schools who either lack a library or do not have sufficient literacy resources.



The project dubbed: 'Brighter By A Book (The BaB Project)' seeks to donate books and other literacy materials to schools in communities that do not have adequate teaching or learning materials. The first phase of this project is ‘BOOK HUNT’ which is geared towards the general public donating used or new novels, textbooks, and other materials to beneficiaries in three schools.



The schools are Sowah Boye Memorial School, Christ Power Mission School in Chorkor, and Umar Bun Hatab School in the Madina-Zongo community.



A visit to these schools by the team motivated the birth of this project.



The team identified a need for a library and reading books to aid in developing the literacy skills of these pupils. The headteachers and some staff members expressed concern about how most parents and children in the community do not prioritize education.



They believe by donating books to their schools, contributes to their academic excellence. LIP has decided to take this initiative of helping these children with books and they request your donation of either used books or new books to donate to these schools.



Literacy Impact Programme (LIP) is a registered Non-Governmental Organization that seeks to enhance the literacy and public speaking skills of pupils in less privileged communities using creative arts.



The organization employs simple and creative ways in teaching these children to help improve their reading, writing, speaking, comprehension, and retention skills. The services they offer are absolutely free.