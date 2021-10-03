Lists of MMDCE nominees who have so far been rejected

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

• The list of the president’s nominees for MMDCE appointments was released on September 19, 2021



• Some nominees have smoothly sailed through the voting to be confirmed



• Some areas are yet to conduct elections to confirm the nominees



Following the delay in appointing the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) one would expect that there was a deliberation in the nomination of the individuals who are expected to hold the roles of District Assembly.



But that has not been the case as a lot of the president’s nominees have been rejected by the assembly.



Many of the nominees who have previously served in the same capacity have been rejected for reasons that they underperformed in their previous administration.



Most of them failed to gain the two-thirds of the Assembly members present as prescribed under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.



Here is a list of some nominees who have so far been rejected;



Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubaka, Yendi Municipal Assembly



He polled 21 votes out of a total of 41 ballots on Friday, September 24.



Electoral Commissioner, Lucas Yiryil who declared the results said the nominee had 51 percent of the votes and is qualified for a second round, which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission within 10 days.



David A. Asare, Offinso North



Out of 33 Assembly members who cast their votes, David Asare received 19 YES votes which are 57.60% of the total votes cast.



The EC will announce a new date for another attempt to confirm him.



Alex Sarfo Kantanka, Juaben



The NPP Juaben constituency chairman secured only six votes out of 26 total votes cast.



The failed Municipal Chief Executive nominee in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM took a swipe at the assembly members who voted to reject his nomination after taking his money.



He attributed his defeat to a wicked agenda harboured against him by some strongmen in the party because he deems himself to be on good terms with everybody; he also said all the necessary consultations were made before the voting so the results came as a shock to him.



“I met all of them at Anita Hotel with one catholic priest, a pastor and two powerful chiefs; in fact, they assured me that they will give me a massive endorsement; some of them even said they wanted to acclaim me right there. But after eating and drinking with me, and taking my envelopes, they still voted against me”.



Agnes Anamoo, Nabdam



The president’s nominee was also rejected by the Assembly members, polling 12 out of 19 votes, representing 63.1 percent, which is not enough to get her confirmed.



She is the only female among previous District Chief Executives (DCEs) retained by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.