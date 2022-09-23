Listening to my career achievements over the years has become boring - Kojo Yankah discloses

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Agona East Constituency, Professor Kojo Yankah, has expressed a desire to return to broadcasting.



In an interview on Y107.9 FM, the former parliamentarian stated that listening to his career accomplishments over the years has gotten boring so he needs a new job.



“I don’t really feel good when these things are being said about me. It’s been said so many times and makes me want to change jobs. I think I should look for a new job,” he said.



He further disclosed that he would want to host a show in the media space because he gets to share facts.



“For me, if there’s any job I would take, I’ll go back to broadcasting. Yes, broadcasting was my first love. I love it because you’ll share information.



“You’ll also get people to bring out the best in them and then you educate, that is the most important thing. You educate people who need a lot of education. If I get to come back to broadcasting, I wouldn’t want to be found behind the scenes, directing and the rest. I would want to host a show,” he said.



The former Daily Graphic editor also advised journalists and broadcasters in Ghana to use their positions as a medium to educate the public on information that will foster growth.



Professor Yankah is the founder of the African University College of Communications(AUCC).



He also worked as the rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), a member of the National Media Commission, the chairman of the Advisory Board of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) and at a point a deputy minister for Information.



