Listen to Kaaka’s confrontation with some unhappy youth over his activism

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the late Kaaka Ibrahim Mohammed before he died on Monday, June 28, 2021, had some confrontations with some youth purporting to belong to the governing NPP.



They accused him of making the ruling government unpopular because he is a member of the opposition NDC.



Kaaka tried as much as possible to explain to the unknown persons that, he is a stunt member of the governing party.



The conversation between Kaaka and the unknown persons were mostly in Hausa and sometimes Twi.



“Some of the things you’ve been doing are not good,” a voice in the viral audio sighted online by GhanaWeb is heard telling Kaaka in Twi.



The voice added, “we had planned on confronting you for a very long time,” but Kaaka responded that “he is not ready to disagree with them on whatever they were saying because they do not understand him.”



They then asked him to stop whatever he has been doing.



“Whatever you are doing shows that you are against our party…we are not kids and we know whatever you have been doing,” the voice stated further.



“Alhaji, why didn’t you snap this and you took this instead?” the voice asked.



Kaaka responded that he run out of mobile credit when he wanted to snap the image they were talking about.



The voice accused Kaaka, “whatever you are doing is all gossip and not anything different...you are a member of the NDC, Walahi!”



Kaaka responded, “I am not a member of the NDC, I am a stunt NPP member and if you think I am not a member of the NPP, I am a Ghanaian or I am not?”



“You are not a Ghanaian; if you are truly Ghanaian, then there are some things that you need not be doing. The reason we are angry is that we always see you…whatever that you are doing, we have seen it...



“We’re all one, when we struggle to build something, you just use some few seconds to destroy it. Why are NDC members like this?



“We always see what you do on Facebook,” the voice indicated.



Background



Ibrahim Mohammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.



The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.



Kaaka’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.



He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



After his burial, some residents of Ejura and security personnel clashed, which led to the death of two persons.



The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.



The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.



“One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital told Citi News.



Listen to the audio below. Audio credit 3news.



