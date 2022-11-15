List of all 17 political parties removed from Electoral Commission’s register

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Monday, November 15, 2022, announced the termination of the registration certificates of 17 political parties.



The electoral Commission in the announcement contained in the national dailies justified that the decision was grounded in the failure of the party to establish national and regional offices in the country.



The EC said its action is in accordance with Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act 574.



Prior to this termination, the Commission on October 13 and 17 cautioned affected political parties and urged them to fulfil the requirements of the Political Parties Act 2000, by submitting to the EC, and their national and regional offices across the country.



The EC, therefore, gave up until Thursday, October 20, 2022, to justify why their registrations should not be cancelled.



The EC from May 16 to June 9, 2022, conducted a nationwide inspection of the offices of all registered political parties.



The exercise brought to the fore the findings leading to the revocation of the registration of the affected political parties.



See below the full list of delisted political parties below:



United Progressive Party (UPP)

United Front Party (UFP)

Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)

National Reform Party (NRP)

Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

United Development System Party (UDSP)

Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE)

Yes People’s Party (YPP)

United Ghana Movement (UGM)

New Vision Party (NVP)

Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP)

Ghana National Party (GNP)

Power Unity Party (PUP)

People’s Action Party (PAP)

United Renaissance Party (URP)

United Love Party (ULP)



