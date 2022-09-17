List of World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, and host world leaders including leaders of countries and royalties are expected to attend.



According to reuters.com, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is one of three leaders from the African Continent that will be attending the state funeral.



The other leaders from Africa include the President of South Africa and the President of Gabon.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was reported to have been officially invited to the funeral of the late queen but his name is missing from the list of royals that are expected to attend.



Below is a list of some world leaders who are expected to be attending the state funeral:



ROYAL ATTENDEES

- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

- Jordan's King Abdullah

- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

- King of Lesotho, Letsie III

- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

- Prince of Monaco, Albert II

- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

- King of Tonga, Tupou VI



NATIONAL LEADERS

AMERICAS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados

- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines



EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

- Emmanuel Macron, President of France

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

- George Vella, President of Malta

- Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister



AFRICA

- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

- Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

- Ali Bongo, President of Gabon



ASIA

- Droupadi Murmu, President of India

- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/FNOQ