List of Owusu Bempah’s coded prophecies

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owusu Bempah leads watch night service



Responds to Police directive on prophecies



Owusu Bempah begs followers to accept proverbial prophecies



Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, begged his congregation to accept a proverbial edition of prophecies during the 2021 Watch Night and Cross Over event at the church headquarters in Accra.



Whiles admitting that this year’s session may not have been enjoyable as previous years due to the manner of prophecies, he tasked them to accept it as such and pray about the issues to the best of their abilities.



“God bless you for waiting. In due time, God will allow us to speak clearly on issues. Today is for wise and proverbial sayings, so let’s take it like that.



“As a man of God and as revealed to me by God, I have to do my master’s bidding. All I told you proverbially pray about it as you understand it and let’s pray for divine intervention,” he added.



He also reacted publicly for the first time to a Ghana Police Service directive of December 27, 2021, with respect to New Year prophecies that had the tendency of creating fear and panic.



According to him, there is nowhere that prophecies have triggered an economic crisis advocating that persons who do not believe in prophecies were better off staying away from the contents of same.



GhanaWeb lists a number of the proverbial prophecies that Owusu Bempah delivered during the well-attended service that ended in the wee hours of January 1, 2022.



Prayer for Parliament



Owusu Bempah requested prayers for MPs because two persons holding candlesticks clashed causing their flames to be extinguished. “We need to remember Parliament in prayers, we will remember them in prayers,” he stated.



Escalating tribal conflict



Without giving specifics or mentioning in which region, the prophet said two tribes with serious disagreements were revealed to him and the spat became a public issue and military intervention was required.” The offshoot was not palatable so we need to pray about it,” he added.



Prayers for Asanteman



“I saw darkness over Asanteman, I will pray that God intervenes,” he stated.



Prayer for people living along the coast



“We will pray for people living along the coast. I saw a man who was in the shape of water and he had walked to places inhabited by people. When he was going back, he went along with some people from the living world.



“We will pray water does not invade people,” he added.



A religious leader who travelled and never returned



“I saw a religious leader travelling, when he went he stayed on and delayed for so long and I saw nothing more about him. Prayers must go on,” he stated.



A big musician to get into trouble



Owusu Bempah announced that big musicians must be remembered especially the very prominent and popular ones.



“I saw a popular musician who is well respected and largely followed, lose his hair and I saw his bare head. He lost all his hair. We will pray for prominent musicians,” he added.



Combative Kangaroos in security uniforms



“I also saw a kangaroo wearing military attire and another in police attire fighting and all trees around were in commotion. Trees were trying to intervene but it was impossible, even after a leader tried to intervene and it came down a bit.



"(Let us pray) if not, Kangaroo in military and police attire will clash," he stated.



Sleigh drawn by horses and donkeys crash



Owusu Bempah said he saw a sleigh with horses in lead. The eyes of the horses lights like car headlights. “I saw donkeys, horses and sleighs going at speed. The street before them rose and they entered a ditch. What emerged was bad.”



Encounter with silent destructive darkness



“I saw darkness walking and I asked where it was going and it discarded me. It refused to answer me, ‘darkness stop, what are you doing,’ it refused to respond.



“I saw darkness go and stand at a big house and cover it with its hands, whiles rising, I heard shouts and screams in the house all subsequent questions, it refused and left the land of the living. I didn’t see it again.”



In his closing remarks, he stated: “2022, if you walk well with God, you will be blessed. There will be marriage, which means the end time is almost here. The Bible says women will be given in marriage. Take good care of yourselves.”



TWI NEWS



