List of MMDCEs recommended by the vetting committee out

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• List of recommended MMDCEs are out



• This was after the vetting committee presented their report to President Akufo-Addo



• President Nana Akufo-Addo has also presented to Dan Botwe, the final list for announcement soon



The committee mandated to assess persons whose names came up for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) have released their final report which has since been submitted to the President.



The report which is available to GhanaWeb, has a list of persons recommended for the positions of the MMDCEs.



On Thursday, September 16, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subsequently transmitted to the Minister for Local Government and Regional Reorganisation, Dan Botwe, a final list of persons nominated for the various MMDAs.



The President’s move was disclosed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency through a post on his Facebook time.



“List of MMDCE nominees finalized by President Akufo-Addo; it will be submitted in the morning to the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe. Expect the list to be announced by the Minister very soon,” he wrote.



It is, however, unclear if the President’s list submitted to Dan Botwe is based on the same recommended persons from the vetting committee.

The government has been criticised for the lack of progress in appointing new MMDCEs nine months into the new administration.



However, the Presidency has rejected claims that the delay in appointing MMDCEs hampered development at the local government level.



Eugene Arhin, in an earlier engagement with the press, stated categorically that, “I don’t think there should be any cause for concern because work is still ongoing at the various MMDA levels.



“Currently, there is no vacuum at the various districts, metropolitan areas and municipalities because the old MMDCEs are still in office on a day-to-day basis going about their respective duties.”



Find below the list of recommended persons for the various MMDAs.



