Linda Ofori-Kwafo chairs Office of Special Prosecutor Board

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Office of Special Prosecutor, (OSP) Governing Board.



The OSP, in a news brief, said she was elected at its first Governing Board meeting on 30th June, 2022.



The board was sworn into office by the Attorney General, Mr Godfred Dame, who said the OSP was mandated to prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences in a manner devoid of the perception of possible Executive interference.



He said the OSP deserved the real support of the public and not "non-constructive and defeatist criticism."



The nine-member Board includes Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor, Vivian Lamptey, Deputy Special Prosecutor, Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba, Audit Service Representative, DCOP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Ghana Police Service Representative, and Aba Jacqueline Opoku, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Representative.



The rest are: Kofi Boahen A. Boakye, Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) Representative, Stephen Azantilow, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Representative, COP George Tuffour (Rtd), National Security Representative and Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Representative of Anti-Corruption Civil Society.



Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo re-joined the GII in March 2016 as the Executive Director.



Prior to her return to the GII, she led the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) as the Executive Secretary.



Her multi-annual professional experience includes work as the Programmes Manager of GII, Forum for Africa Women Educationalist (FAWE) and Ghana Life Insurance Company.



Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from the University of Ghana Business School; a BA in Political Science (First Class honours) from the University of Ghana and a Diploma in Human Rights based approach to Development Programming from the DANISH Institute of Human Rights, Denmark.



As the Executive Director of GII, Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo has a responsibility for the implementation of the Organisation’s strategic plan and the overall oversight responsibility for effective and efficient management of the GII Secretariat.



Also, Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors represent GII in various international fora, including various global and regional Transparency International initiatives.



She is a member of National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) in 2014 aimed at addressing corruption.



She is on Ghana’s Task force on Sustainable Public Procurement and a Steering Committee Member that reviewed Ghana’s implementation of United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).