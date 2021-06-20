Linda Ocloo gifts NDC new constituency office at Dodowa

Regional News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Shai Osudoku branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can now boast of a constituency office it can call its own after almost three decades of existence, thanks to the resourcefulness of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.



Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo Joined by party executives from the Greater Accra Region and Shai Osudoku Constituency commissioned the modern, fully furnished edifice at Dodowa to bring to an end 29 years of running its party activities from rented office spaces in a constituency considered one of the NDC’s breadbaskets in the country.



The edifice is also located on a piece of land donated by the MP.



The fully air-conditioned office is fitted with a one hundred sitting capacity conference room, thirteen fully-furnished offices for all constituency executives including the chairman, secretary, youth organizer, women organizer, treasurer, Zongo Caucus, communications officer, IT/election directorate, security officer, etc.



Each office is also furnished with furniture, a TV set and unique telephone contact with desktop computers to be added soon.



Speaking at the colourful commissioning ceremony on Saturday attended by several party fanatics, the legislator who is currently serving her second term said acquiring a party office for the party in the constituency was long overdue owing to the huge costs involved in renting an office space.



“After becoming an MP, the rentals [for the party office] became difficult because you would rent an office and after two months, it is increased to Ghc1000 a month, after two months, it is increased again to Ghc2000 and it reached Ghc3000 a month. After the elections it was increased to Ghc5000 a month,” said Honourable Linda Ocloo.



She extended her profound gratitude to the party executives and the theming supporters of her party for the immense support extended to her during her tenure as a representative of the party in parliament.



Linda Ocloo who was hopeful that the office would serve as evidence of her unflinching commitment to the legacy of the NDC believed this would also help her people.



Explaining the rationale behind setting up the office, the MP told the media in an interview that the office was her appreciation towards the people of Shai Osudoku for their unflinching support for the NDC.



“Shai Osudoku since 1992 has been a stronghold of the NDC but we don’t have a party office…I want this office to help the people of Shai Osudoku. I want the people of Shai Osudoku to be forever grateful for voting for NDC. This is a permanent office for them, if they have any problem, I believe they can just walk in here,” she said.



Member of Parliament for Ablekuma-South Constituency, Oko Vanderpuije who described the establishment of the party as glory for the NDC, applauded Linda Ocloo for her efforts as all constituencies need an office from which to operate to strategise for the party.



He encouraged party faithful to support the efforts of the MP since the party needs such structures to ensure that its grassroots are strengthened.



On his part, Greater Accra Regional Secretary for the party, Theophilus Tetteh-Tsai chai congratulated the Shai Osudoku branch of the party for their output in the last elections but however called on them to ensure higher voter turnout in the next general elections to ensure the success of the party.



Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Kwame Nukpenu, on his part, urged the constituency executives to support the MP to succeed, adding that the lawmaker was excelling in the discharge of her responsibilities.



He also stressed on the party to address all party issues internally instead of resorting to the use of social media.