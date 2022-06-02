Like a magnet I attract – Asabee touts as he launches bid for NPP national chairmanship

Politics of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Leading Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabee has officially launched his campaign for the national chairmanship position of the party.



At the event held in Accra on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), touted his qualities in leading the party by likening his character to a magnet.



According to Asabee, he wields the potential the party requires to form a cohesive force to rope in the needed electoral support for an NPP victory in the 2024 general elections and beyond.



“There is a battle ahead, it is no joke and it is not an ordinary chairmanship.... This is no time to go into battle as if we don’t know what we are doing. We must be focused; we must look at the opponent and win them, and tackle them. That is the only way we can cross that 8. If we leave it as it is, and be demoralized we can’t do it.



“I intend to do it, and you will see more excitement in the NPP. I am a magnet and I will pull people to myself. On this note, I officially launch my campaign to be the national chairman of the New Patriotic Party, the great elephant party,” he told a gathering of party stalwarts, bigwigs and supporters at the Cleaver House Events Centre in Accra on Wednesday.



On what his selling points are going into the election which is expected to take place somewhere next month, Mr Asamoah Boateng said he aims to among other things unify the party, strengthen its structures, increase the financial strength of the NPP and ultimately break the conventional 8-year political cycle.



“In short, by the Grace of God, I have what it takes to build a formidable team to provide solid answers. Our Party is at the crossroads and, together we need to make a concerted effort to make history. This is not the time for funfair, we are in a difficult moment, and we have a job to do as a team of gallant party members, he stated.



The candidate added “My vision is to build a solid team of party executive members with the capacity to organise and position the PP as a preferred party of choice poised to win elections. I am going to lead a very hungry team of NPP grassroot youth, women and wise elders.



“I will inculcate in our youth the ingredients of learning and growth, the character of a go-getter with a high level of energy, focus and commitment and, a winning mentality. We are a confident party and we know what we want.



“I therefore call on you to join me and create the refreshing change that we all yearn for. This is our call, and this is our time. Join me as I seek to become the next Chairman of the New Patriotic Party to ensure a Party that is responsive to the needs of its members and fulfil the philosophy of our founding fathers whilst preparing to break the '8' in 2024,” Asabee announced.



A politician with a long history rooted in the NPP, Asabee’s career started as an activist who rose to become the President of the Madina Students Union and the secretary of the Central Committee of National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 1979 to 1982.



He participated in the 2004 general elections as a representative of Mfantseman Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and was elected as a member of parliament with a total of 28,081 votes out of 49,618 total valid votes cast that year.



Born August 18, 1958, Asabee at 63-years has held various government positions including minister for Local Government Rural Development and Environment. He is also a former minister for Tourism and Diaspora Relations, a former minister of Information and National Orientation as well as a former chief executive officer of the State Enterprise committee.



He is the immediate-past Director general of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA