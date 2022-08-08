Like Nkrumah, Augustino Neto believed in African unity – Angolan Ambassador to Ghana

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The Angolan Ambassador to Ghana, João Baptista Domingos Quios has said that the country’s first president, Agostinho Neto, and Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah shared the common objective of a united Africa.



According to him, the two African leaders were determined to break down the boundaries raised by the colonial masters which partitioned the continent.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the centenary celebration of Agostinho Neto, the Angolan Ambassador eulogized his country’s first leader as a great son of Africa.



He touted some policies and accomplishments chalked by Agostinho Neto to justify the need for an African recognition of his illustrious service to the continent.



“Angola is celebrating but we want the whole of Africa to celebrate with us as well. He believed in the unity of the African continent. Like Kwame Nkrumah, President Agostinho Neto believed in one Africa. He believed that we are one people and that it is the colonial masters that created divisions between us.



“Agostinho Neto believed in the unity of Africa. He said our freedom and well-being is nothing without the freedom and well-being of the African continent. That is the philosophy he shared and that is what Nkrumah also shared. We are trying to celebrate Africa and this son of Africa. It's time Africa had a common market that we can all depend on because we have been blessed with all the resources,” he said.



The 100-year anniversary celebration scheduled for August 10 to August 17, 2022, is expected to bring together Angolans in the country and Ghanaians to celebrate one of the continent’s accomplished leaders.



The commemoration which has been themed “Angolans holding hands for the future”, will be marked with a number of activities in the country.



Activities for the week-long celebration include a football tournament, a fair to showcase the books and photographs of the late President Neto, a conference on his life and works, Angolan lunch style with music and dance and a poetry recital competition among members of the Angolan community in Ghana.



At the launch held on Friday, August 6, 2022, the centenary logo was outdoored with a photo exhibition being held.



About President Neto



António Agostinho Neto was born on September 17, 1922 in Kaxicane, about 60km away from Luanda, the country’s capital.



He was a doctor, politician and poet. He served as the first President of Angola from 1975 to 1979, having led the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in the war for independence (1961–1974).



President Neto died on September 10, 1979 in Russia where he was receiving treatment for cancer.



