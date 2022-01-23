Like Milo, Akufo-Addo should be fired for non-performance – ASEPA boss

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Milovan Rajevac sacked



Akufo-Addo underperforming just like Milo



NDC criticize Akufo-Addo over ailing economy



Executive Director for Alliance for Social Equity and Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has questioned the basis for which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still at post following the sacking of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for non-performance.



Drawing a comparison between the performance of Milovan Rajevac and the president on his Facebook timeline, Mensah Thompson said President Akufo-Addo has under-delivered on his 2020 campaign slogan “4MoreToDoMore”.



He said, “how do you sack a non-performing coach and give a non-performing President four more to non-perform” whiles additionally asking “four more for what?”.



“The irony in the sacking of Milovan Rajevac, the coach of the Black Stars over non-performance in three AFCON matches is vividly painted in the four more mantra that was chorused in the 2020 General elections.



“How do you sack a non-performing coach and give a non-performing President four more to non-perform. Alternatively the same arguments for the sacking of Milo would have sufficed in this case. Four more for what???? On the flip side maybe, we can say the FA had the benefit of hindsight, by looking at the current State of mess the Country is in, a retention of Milo would have arguably been a classical illustration of the proverbial balls of a fool being stepped on twice.. this time in a more grotesque manner!!” he wrote on Facebook wall on Saturday January 22, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo won his second term reelection bid against John Dramani Mahama by over 500,000 vote margin.



Ahead of the general election, the president used the mantra “4MoreToDoMore” which was explained as a call for electorates to retain the NPP government in order for it to consolidate the gains made in the first term in office.



