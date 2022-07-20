Like Mills did, Akufo-Addo must learn to ‘Put Ghana First’ – Nana Oye Bampoe

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to look and learn from late John Evans Atta Mills’ selfless approach to leadership and governance.



She accused the president of always looking out for the comfort of himself and his family instead of putting the welfare of Ghanaians first.



In an interview with Metro TV news as part of events to announce the 10th-anniversary celebration of the death of Atta Mills, the former Gender Minister and rights activist said Mills presented a perfect example for Akufo-Addo to emulate especially in these hard times.



“It is all about the comfort of his family, the comfort of himself regrettably and what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can learn from President John Evans Atta Mills is to place Ghana first.



“Place the welfare and interest of Ghanaians first. Look up to optimizing and utilizing efficiently the resources of Ghana for the people of Ghana, to improve the lives and standards of the people of Ghana,” Nana Oye stressed.



On preparations for the commemoration of Mills’ passing, she said a statement will be read in Parliament by the younger brother of President Atta Mills next week.



“At 1 pm, the NDC will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park. At 1:40 pm, the time when he died, sirens will be blown by the state in honour of his memory.



“The high point will be Tuesday 26th July, 2022 where we will have a lecture. The keynote speaker is Tsatsu Tsikata,” she added.







