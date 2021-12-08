Like Daniel and the starved lions, I will survive - Jomoro MP reacts to arrest warrant

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, embattled Member of Parliament for Jomoro has reacted to a court warrant of Tuesday, December 7, 2021, ordering her arrest.



In a statement posted on her official social media handles, titled" 'Message of Appreciation,' she recalls her electoral victory a year ago, thanking the electorate for electing her.



She accuses unnamed detractors who in her view have been after her using different avenues stating that accusations that she was not a Ghanaian were because of 'politics.'



Parts of her statement made Biblical reference to Daniel in the lion's den, as she encouraged supporters to remain resolute in the face of the challenges.



"I want to use this medium to encourage my people and reassure them of my commitment to delivering on my mandate, for your love and trust in me is held in high esteem.



"If Daniel was kept safe from amongst a host of starved lions, then my situation will not differ, for that same God lives today," she added.



Background



A Sekondi High Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Dorcas Affo Toffey with the presiding judge, Sedina Agbemava, citing the MP's failure to attend the court sitting on Monday, December 6, 2021.



The qualification of Affo-Toffey to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament is being challenged in a case in which she has been sued for allegedly possessing dual citizenship prior to her contesting in the 2020 election.



A contempt case was filed against the MP by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro Constituency when Madam Tooffey reportedly failed to deposit with the court registrar documents supporting the renunciation of her alleged Ivorian citizenship as ordered by the Sekondi High Court.



Although the MP filed for a stay of execution of the High Court's order, the court dismissed the application in July this year.



MESSAGE OF APPRECIATION



Exactly a year today, the good people of Jomoro entrusted the progress of Jomoro into my care with an enviable vote margin between me and my fierce competitors.



I want to thank my people for the confidence they reposed in me on that fateful day.



My name is Dorcas Affo-Toffey, born and bred in Tikobo No. 1, from both Bonyere and Tikobo No. 2, the birthplaces of my parents, and known very well by almost everybody from the aforementioned townships.



Today, the same people who walked the same campuses in Nzema - Jomoro - Ellembelle with me, and got fed and supported by my very self and my family stand against me in court with a claim that I am no Ghanaian, all in the name of politics.



Before then, Immediately after I was confirmed MP-Elect, I was physically attacked at my residence in Bonyere by these same people.



Even as I mourn my late mother whose funeral begins this Friday, 10th December, 2021 and ends on 12th December, 2021, they still gather to heartlessly vilify me right at the neck of the funeral.



I do not want to ask questions on the ‘human’ and moral aspects of these ‘human beings’ but it is inevitable that “as you lay your bed, na so u go lie on top”



I want to use this medium to encourage my people and reassure them of my commitment to delivering on my mandate, for your love and trust in me is held in high esteem.



If Daniel was kept safe from amongst a host of starved lions, then my situation will not differ, for that same God lives today.



Jomoro, thank you once again for giving me the opportunity to serve you.



I love you.