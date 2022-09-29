Like Biblical Paul, I'm being insulted for seeking prayers for Akufo-Addo, Ghana - Anyidoho

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, has reacted to abuse he has received in the wake of his call for prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the nation.



He had made the 'prayer request' via a tweet dated September September 25, which read: "I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana. Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying."



In a follow-up tweet dated September 28, the one-time aide to late President John Evans Atta Mills, disclosed that he was being attacked for his call for prayers.



He likened his predicament to that of the Biblical Apostle Paul who was abused by his people for a similar call stressing that he remained unfazed in the face of the attacks.



"Reading my bible this morning, I noticed that the critics of the Apostle Paul, called him “a madman, a fool, a babbler” just b’cos of the gospel. If I am being insulted for asking that we pray for Ghana & the President; Paul suffered it so me to I am suffering it. God is good."





Anyidoho is known to be a supporter of the president and the current government despite insisting that he remains a full member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.The last time both men met publicly was at the reopening of the refurbished Asomdwee Park - the burial place of late President Atta Mills.The AMI had gotten government support for the renovation of the facility and the recommissioning was done on the 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills' passing.SARA