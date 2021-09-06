Like Bawumia, Afenyo-Markin labels NDC ‘party of impossibles’

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

That the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, is a party of ‘impossibles’ is a view advanced by deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.



According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has delivered on a number of promises that the NDC had insisted were impossible to achieve.



In an interview with Adom TV late last week, the MP for Effutu cited among others the Free Senior High School policy and nurses training allowances, to buttress his main point which was that the NDC is not in anyway an alternative government.



“The NDC has shown time without number that they are not an option when it comes to the governance system of the country. They said that Free SHS was impossible, Akufo-Addo has made it possible. They said nursing and teacher trainee allowances were not possible but today the story is different,” Afenyo-Markin said.



Afenyo-Markin’s comments are in line with a similar position advanced by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who in August 20, 2021 write-up lambasted the NDC for their ever failing views on what the NPP and government can or cannot deliver.



“When we proposed the restoration of teacher trainee allowances, they said it was impossible. When we proposed the restoration of nursing trainee allowances, they said it was impossible.



"When we proposed free Senior High School (Free SHS) and free TVET, they said it was impossible… When we proposed Agenda 111 to construct district hospitals in all districts and new regional hospitals, they are saying it is impossible,” his piece read in part.