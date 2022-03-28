Lights go off at Abuja Stadium as Black Stars train for game against Super Eagles

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Black Stars arrive in Abuja for World Cup qualifying playoff



Otto Addo's team expected to face Nigeria's Super Eagles on Tuesday, March 29



Winner of tie secures one of five African slots at 2022 World Cup



The lights at Nigeria's national stadium went off on Monday evening as the Black Stars held a training session.



The team arrived in Abuja on Monday afternoon and checked in at the Abuja Sheraton.



It wasn't long before Otto Addo's team headed to the Mashood Abiola Stadium to hold a training session ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a viral video of the said incident shared on social media, the Black Stars team are captured in the dark with only mobile phone torches providing some light.



The players and other staff members are heard singing in what appeared to be the closing stages of their training session.



About the March 29 game



The Black Stars drew goalless with Nigeria on March 25 in the first-leg of their World Cup Qualifying playoff.



Winner of the March 29, 2022 final leg will book one of five African slots at the 2022 World Cup.



The incident has triggered mockery on Twitter as Ghanaians journalists and fans mock Nigerians for not getting their electricity supply right but hoping to get World Cup qualification right.



Nigeria's poor electricity generation and supply system is so notorious, the former power company Nigeria Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was rechristened Never Expect Power Always.



