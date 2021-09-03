Lightning, flood kill nine in North East region

Regional News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nine people have been confirmed dead due to weather related incidents



• NADMO has advised farmers not to farm along the white Volta



• Steps are being put in place to curb the recurring flooding from the spillage of Bagre Dam and seasonal rains



Nine people were confirmed dead in the North East Region in the month of August due to weather related incidents, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has confirmed.



Three people were killed by thunder lightning in Latarigu, near Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality, while six others drowned in various rivers in the Chereponi District, Najong No. 1 in the Bunkpurugu District, and Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality.



Speaking in interview with Citinews, North East Regional NADMO Director, Alhassan John Kwauku, described the incident has worrying and added that NADMO had advised farmers along the white Volta to relocate to higher grounds before the incident.



“It’s worrying and unfortunate that we have lost these people. It’s a great loss to us as a disaster management body and the region as a whole.



“Even before the disaster, NADMO had embarked on intensive education for those farming along the white Volta to relocate to higher grounds. Some of them heeded to the call but some of them believe they can swim that is why they are going into the water,” he said



He adds that NADMO is working to ways to deal with the situation that arises from the spillage of the Bagre Dam.



“So we are engaging the chiefs and other stakeholders to advise residents to stay away from the water. We as NADMO have also positioned our men to help deal with any situation that will arise from the spillage of the Bagre Dam.”

Torrential rains in the northern regions in the country, have destroyed farmlands, homes, and livestock in the region.



The seasonal rains have also misplaced a lot of communities which generally affects the lives of the people in the region as their source of livelihood are usually lost and many are also rendered homeless.