Lifting of coronavirus restrictions welcoming - Tarkwa residents

Regional News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The people of Tarkwa have expressed their happiness at the lifting of covid-19 restrictions, saying this will bring back businesses.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 28th address to the nation on Covid-19 Sunday, March 27 said with effect from Monday, March 28, 2022, nose mask-wearing will not be mandatory, land borders are opened, outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies, and funerals may resume at full capacity, among others.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, a section of Ghanaians in Tarkwa praised the government for the measures put together to bring down the infections in the country.



To them, the infection has reduced in the various communities, and therefore is appropriate to lift the restrictions so that we can have our normal lives again.



According to them, the lifting of the restrictions will bounce back the economy as most businesses will resurrect.



To some of them “we have worn this nose mask for a very long time so if the president says it is not mandatory, it is good, we can now breathe well.”



Even though wearing the nose mask is not mandatory again, some are of the view that the nose mask helps not only in preventing covid-19, but it prevents dust, and other infections and would therefore continue to wear the nose masks.



Watch some of their submissions below



