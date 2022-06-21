Lifeless body of unknown man found in a storm drain at Airport Ridge in Takoradi

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The lifeless body of an unknown man has been found in a storm drain between Airport Ridge and Kwesimintsim in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



Speaking in an interview, Assembly Member of the area Michael Kwame Doku said he was informed of the incident on Sunday, June 19, 2022, so I informed the police and the environmental health department.



The Kwesimintsim Police Command and the environmental health department wanted to take the body to the hospital for autopsy but “when we got closer to the body, we realized it was decaying so the environmental health department made an arrangement for the body to be buried in Sekondi”.



“We believe that the unknown man got drowned after a heavy downpour on Friday which might have swept him into the storm drain”, he added.



Mr. Kwame Doku used the opportunity to advise residents of his electoral area to be extra careful during this rainy season in order to prevent calamities of this nature.