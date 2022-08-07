Life in Ghana is 'extremely frustrating' because we have a 'clueless' President – Kweku Boahen

General News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to have given up on any good thing coming out of the Nana Addo-led government which might help advance the cause of the country.



According to Anthony Kweku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, living in Ghana is “extremely frustrating” – especially when the government has turned deaf ears to citizens.



Speaking on Ghana’s ailing economy on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, the NDC communicator wondered if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is aware of the mass suffering his government has imprinted on the lives of Ghanaians due to his bad leadership.



“I doubt it, he is so clueless about what is going on in Ghana. I won’t blame him,” he opined.



Touching on assurances by some government appointees that the economy will certainly bounce back in a matter of months, the NDC Deputy Communications Officer questioned; “from where? Let’s see if this economy can bounce back. What has he done over the years?”



Anthony Kwaku Boahene only hope for Ghana’s distressed economy to be revived is former president John Dramani Mahama.



“He [Mahama] has done it before and will revive this economy after the 2024 elections when he's voted back to power,” he asserted.