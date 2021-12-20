Lies, hatred in NPP almost made us Minority MPs – Kyei Mensah Bonsu confesses

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Suame Constituency Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has complained bitterly about the lies and hatred bedevilled in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, this trait which is rife in the NPP almost cost the party to form the Minority in Parliament while their party was in power.



Speaking on the party’s resolve to break the eight, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu indicated that it will remain a mirage if persons within the party are vindictive enough to sponsor candidates to challenge sitting Members of Parliament.



Also, he reminded the party faithful of what happened in 2008 when the party failed to hold on to power advising that it should guide members of the party going forward.



“The history of 2008 should guide us,” he said while speaking at the just-ended National Delegates Conference of the governing NPP in Kumasi.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu noted that the party has enough time to right its wrongs and therefore they should take advantage of the time in order to “break the 8”.



“I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.



