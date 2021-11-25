Licensure examination was introduced to deny employment opportunities - Richard sarpong

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: Mensah Abrompa, Contributor

The convener and Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Gallant Cadres of the NDC, Mr. Richard EA Sarpong has stated that, the introduction of teachers' licensure examination by the Nana Addo's NPP government is to deny employment opportunities of most Ghanaians.



He said there is no need for a trainee who has been in training college for 3 or 4 years to write licensure examination before given employment opportunity. He stressed that, the government of the day has deny employment avenues of a lot of graduates from teacher training college and other colleges as a result of this licensure examination introduced.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Mensah Abrampa on Gye Nyame FM's socio-political show dubbed Adwenkyere, Mr. Richard EA Sarpong said the NPP government has abandoned all education projects initiated under the tenure of Former President John Dramani mahama which has makes it very difficult for the government to employ teachers because there are virtually no available employment avenues for teachers.





Speaking on the delay of payment of teacher trainees allowances, *Mr. Abdul Awal* , a social commentator stated that, the cancellation of trainees allowances which was replaced by students loan under the watch of former President John Dramani Mahama was a step in the right direction because, the cancellation was proceeded by extension of three years stay of trainees to four years which saw the upgrade of their certificates from Diploma to degree hence teacher trainees and University students completes their tertiary education with degree certificates.



He stressed that, since the universities students only have access to students loan as their only sources of financial support, the teacher trainees must also be allowed to access the students loan rather than giving them allowances because scrapping the trainee allowances will reduce the financial burden of the country since the loan would be paid after completion.





Mr Abdul Awal added that, there is a great deficit in the education sector hence the need for government to institute the student loan for the teacher trainees and channel the allowances being paid to teacher trainees to tackle some of the challenges in the education sector.