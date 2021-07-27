Licensure Exams: NTC to release 2021 results Thursday

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: GNA

The National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to release the results of May 2021 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



A press statement issued by the National Teaching Council(NTC) said, the results will be published on its website, exam.ntc.gov.gh and candidates can either access them via their unique examination pins or phone numbers.



The teacher licensure examination was introduced in 2018 to give teachers the requisite certification to practice in Ghana.



2020 GTLE



Out of the 27,455 candidates who sat for the 2020 teacher licensure examination, some 8,442 failed to meet the pass mark.



The number represented 30.7% of the total candidates who sat for the exams in October 2020. A total of 19,013 teachers, representing 69.3% passed the exams.