Licensed Surveyors Association President elected FIG Vice President

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

President of Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana, (LiSAG), Mr Kwame Tenadu Snr, has been elected Vice President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) at the 44th General Assembly meeting in the Netherlands.



His elections as Vice-President of the FIG is historic as that gives Africa a seat on the FIG Council in the 143 years of its creation.



A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Mr Tenadu Snr ran for the Vice-President position of the International Federation of Surveyors at the just ended E-Working Week and 44th General Assembly 2021.



This year’s conference was held on the theme: “Smart Surveyors for Land and Water Management–Challenges in a New Reality.”



He scored a landslide victory in the elections emerging with 60 votes which gave him 74.1 per cent of the overall votes cast.



The statement announced that Mr Rudolf Staiger, President of FIG, welcomed Mr Tenadu as the first African Vice-President to be elected into the Council of the FIG.



Also, Mr Orhan Ecan, the Outgoing Vice-President of FIG, congratulated Mr Tenadu and expressed the hope that he would be up to the task.



Mr Tenadu, the statement indicated, was elated and in his acceptance speech, said he was honoured to be elected as Vice President of FIG.



He expressed gratitude to members, who inspired him to contest for the elections and voted for him.



He pledged to work with other elected officials as a team to advance issues of importance.



“I know that we can achieve all goals we set for ourselves and improve the functioning of this Federation. A Federation that looks more international and more inclusive than ever. This is the beauty of a multilateral Federation,” the statement quoted him as saying.



Mr Kwame Tenadu Snr is a Fellow of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) and has practised for 40 years in the private sector as a Surveyor and in Land Administration.



He has served FIG in various capacities and is the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the FIG Working Week Ghana 2024.



FIG is a federation that has established a week-long event organized yearly since 1878 when it was established to give surveyors and geospatial experts around the world a platform to meet, greet, network, learn, have fun and be inspired during the annual affair.