Liberian, Ghanaian Civil Service leadership meet to discuss collaborations on fellowships & trainings

Regional News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Dorcas Aba Annan, Contributor

A four-member delegation, led by Mr. James A. Thompson, the Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) in Liberia, paid a visit to the Civil Service Training Center (CSTC) in Ghana to strengthen the alliance between Liberia and Ghana.



The working visit, which was organized by Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) and its sister organization known as the President's Young Professionals Program of Liberia (PYPP), was hosted by Mrs. Dora Dei-Tumi, the Principal of the Civil Service Training Center in Ghana.



Yawa Hansen, the Executive Director of Emerging Public Leaders said “Emerging Public Leaders recognizes that civil service is the “secret sauce” to good governance. By filling the future talent pipeline with capable and value-driven leaders, we are helping civil service agencies across Africa to improve Public service delivery”.



“We greatly value the decades-long partnership with the Civil Service Agency of Liberia and honored to facilitate cross-border learning with the OHCS and CSTC”, she added.



The meeting highlighted on the collaborative efforts of the Emerging Public Leaders and the President's Young Professional Program over the years with each other and their respective government partners.



The partnership, which is expanding across the continent, supports young people by placing them in civil service and developing them into ethical leaders ready to drive change in their communities and country.



The delegation is made up of Alfred Drosaye, Principal Administrative Officer of the CSA; Charlesetta Harris-Peters, Director for General Administration and Finance of the CSA and Hh Zaizay, Executive Director of PYPP.