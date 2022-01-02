Liberia's vice president flew to Ghana for 31st night service at Duncan William's church

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Vice President of Liberia attends crossover service in Ghana



Liberia’s vice president and Archbishop Duncan are known to be friends



The Archbishop admonishes Christians to hold onto God





Dr. Jewel Cianeh Taylor, the vice president of Liberia, was seen at the 31st watch night service of the Action Chapel International, GNA has reported.



Action Chapel International is presided over by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.



Dr. Taylor who was the wife of Liberia's former president Charles Taylor is widely known to have a very great relationship with Archbishop Duncan-Williams.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams flew to Liberia in January 2018 to attend the investiture of Dr. Jewel as the vice president of the country.



At the service, the Archbishop admonished Christians to hold on firmly to God as that will determine their survival of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The New Year’s Eve service dubbed “Kairos Night/Experience” had hundreds of worshipers in attendance and other renowned bishops and pastors.



As accustomed, members of the church, most of whom were clad in white apparels to welcome the new year.



Archbishop Duncan William said: “These times require that Christendom be determined, abide and dwell in the things of God to bear fruits upwards.



“At the end of the day, it will take our relationship with God, our usefulness to him, and our purpose on earth that will determine how we survive this pandemic and difficult times. So, it is time to serve Him,” GNA quoted him.



