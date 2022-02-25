Leverage on bilateral ties to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine – Ablakwa tells govt

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the government to seek collaboration with other countries in evacuating Ghanaians in Ukraine.



In a post on his social media handle, the legislator berated the government’s advice to students in Ukraine to hide and limit their movement amidst the turmoil.



According to him, the government’s proposed solution cannot be considered helpful by any stretch of imagination.



He consequently tasked the government to reach out to countries already on the ground to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.



“With escalating hostilities and indications that a catastrophic deterioration appears inevitable, it is now expedient for the Ghanaian government to quickly intervene to save Ghanaian lives. Asking our students to seek their own shelter in these petrifying circumstances cannot be considered helpful by any stretch of imagination.



“I urge Government to expeditiously explore bilateral partnerships with countries already on the ground with superior logistics and advanced escape mechanisms, considering that Ghana does not have a resident diplomatic mission in Ukraine and our oversight embassy in Berne, Switzerland has practical challenges, so as to ensure that our Ghanaian compatriots in harm’s way are whisked to safety,” Ablakwa posted on his Facebook timeline.



Russia, on Thursday, February 24, launched an 'invasion' into Ukraine following brewing tensions in the last few days.



Russia is demanding an end to NATO's eastward expansion, which will affect Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.



