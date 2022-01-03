Level 400 Student Of UEW Drowns

Regional News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: wontumionline.com

A level 400 Physical Education, Recreation and Sports student of the University of Education Winneba, Isacc Ampaabeng has drowned at Shekinnah Lodge at Abesim in the Bono Region.



The information available says the late Isaac Ampaabeng, 25, was in the company of his friends when the incident happened on new year day.



The Sunyani police have however begun an investigation into the incident. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital Morgue.



This is not the first time someone has drowned at the Shekinah Lodge. In 2012, a 27-year-old young lecturer at the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG), Fiapre, Theophilus Kyei Boamah drowned at the facility. On January 19, 2015, a 27-year-old Eric Djadatey drowned.