Level 300 student still alive after falling from third floor at Jean Nelson Hall

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The level 300 student at the University of Ghana who fell from the third floor of the Jean Nelson Aka Hall is alive and currently receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital.



The student, who is popularly known by his colleagues as Fawaaz, was rushed to the hospital after the fall.



This happened on Thursday evening.



He is said to have been bleeding from the head before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Occupants of the room he fell from after some interrogation with the Legon Police Station, disclosed that they were in the room when a lady and two guys walked in and locked the door behind them.



They disclosed that the guy (Fawaaz) who refused to pay the lady for having sex with him was also in the room.



They indicated that the lady then brought in two men who locked the door behind them, brought out some weapons, and confiscated some gadgets of the occupants of the room.



Fawaaz who was then being assaulted by these men, in his attempt to escape, ended up on the balcony and fell from the third floor of the building.



He is currently alive and receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital.



According to the nurses at the hospital, he was brought in critical condition but was later stabilized.



The nurses bandaged his head to stop the bleeding and dressed his wounds.



Messages on social media platforms claiming that the victim is dead are false.