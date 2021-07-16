Level 300 student of Legon falls from 3rd floor of Jean Nelson Aka Hall

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

• A student has fallen from the 3rd floor of Jean Nelson Aka Hall



• The incident occurred when he attempted to avoid assault on him



• The victim is on admission at the Legon Hospital





A level 300 student of the University of Ghana in Accra has fallen from the third floor of the Jean Nelson Aka Hall, universnews has said.



The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the student identified as Fawaaz, whilst attempting to escape being beaten by some two men, fell from the balcony of the third floor during the assault.



Per the report, the two men were employed by a lady whom the student failed to pay after having sexual intercourse with.



In an account by occupants of the room, the “hookup” woman stormed their hall with the men, who confiscated some of their items and started beating the victim for failure to pay for her services.



Some students who were present at the time of the incident have argued that the boy did not jump but instead was pushed from the third floor during the assault.



Eyewitnesses mentioned that Fawaaz was bleeding from the head at the time he was being transported to the Legon Hospital. Reports indicate that the victim is in a stable condition and is responding to treatment.



In April this year, GhanaWeb reported on a similar incident where a man undertaking his National Service fell from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A.



