Letter asking people to pay for my father's funeral fake - Western Regional Minister

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• News broke that 14 assemblies in the Western region were to cough out GH¢49,000 to support the internment of the Regional Minister



• The Western Regional Minister has described the news as fake



• He noted that the 'fake' statement from him had no seal



Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has rubbished reports that he's directed 14 assemblies from the region to contribute towards the final funeral rites of his late father.



According to him, the statement in the public has no seal on them, labelling it as “fake and disingenuous”.



In an Asaaseradio report, the Western regional minister has asked an investigative body to look into the matter.



“I’ve seen the memo flying around. I’ve checked and nothing like that has been written and submitted to me. There is no seal on the letter because all my letters have a seal on them. Clearly, it is fake and disingenuous. I’ve asked them to investigate it,” he said on Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



“I’ve not made any such request. It’s false,” he pointed out.



In the previous report, it said a total of GH¢49,000 is supposed to be paid by the assemblies to support the internment of the late Nana Boanyina Adusei Mensah II.



The funeral for the Regional Minister’s father is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 25 at Boanim in the Ashanti Region.



