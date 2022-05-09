Lets work hard to break the eight - Hajia Sawudatu Saeed urges NPP women

Regional News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Unknown

The Deputy National Women’s Organizer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, has challenged women in the party to work towards securing victory for the NPP in 2024 elections.



"To break the 8, which I am fully committed to, we must work hard together to touch base with the grassroot and be companion to all. We must strive to improve the welfare of the women by empowering them to develop their skill sets to take advantage of the numerous opportunities created by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government"



In a statement issued and signed by the aspiring National Women’s Organizer of the NPP to congratulate winners of the nationwide constituency executives elections conducted by the party, she called for concerted effort and unity in the party.



"I respectfully urge you all, in unity, to continue to play your roles, more than even before, to support the Women’s wing .



For the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to travel across the country, from one region to another, one constituency to another and witness, personally, the posing challenges of our constituency and polling station Women’s Organizers.



My heartfelt congratulations to the Newly Elected constituency Women’s Organizers in the various constituencies. I humbly entreat you all to always be reminded of the confidence the delegates have reposed in you and use this opportunity to serve in all humility and respect", she submitted.



She commended the leadership of the party. "Many thanks to the leadership of the Party, particularly to the elections committees. Even though some constituencies are yet to conduct their elections, the various Election Committees have done a great job that needs to be commended.



She urged the vanquished to remain steadfast "To our sisters who could not win, be strong. Allah may have another opportunity for you. Losing your positions doesn’t mean losing your place in the Women’s wing.

Once again congratulations to my fellow patriots"