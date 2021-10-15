Let your safety on the road be your priority - Public urged

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Yaw Owusu has urged all, especially drivers to make their own safety their priority while using the roads.



The caution comes after it was reported that over 2000 persons lost their lives to road accidents from January 2021 to September in Ghana.



Nana Yaw Owusu who used the Accra-Kumasi road and other major roads observed that there were no reflectors on them, making it difficult for drivers to drive at night.



Looking at the people who have lost their lives from January to now and considering the time of the year, he noticed that a lot of people will travel, urging all to be careful while driving on the roads.



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed that 11, 858 road accidents in Ghana killed 2,126 from January to September 2021.



According to the MTTD, 11,659 injuries were recorded from those road accidents within the period.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, 'Ghana Nie', Nana Yaw Owusu advised that buses or vehicles that go for long journeys to get two or more drivers on board so that when one is tired, the other can take over.



He is also of the belief that advocacy will help deal with the menace moving forward.



Nana Yaw Owusu also schooled drivers that the safest part of a vehicle was the brake pad and not the horn, urging drivers to always consider using the break when others go wrong instead of using horns.



Using the brakes, he said will help prevent a lot of accidents and save lives even when the driver is in their rightful lane.