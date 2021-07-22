Let welfare of your people be your concern – Priest urges leaders

Religion of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Father Lawrence Kwaku Tabi, Parish Priest of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church at New Edubiase, has charged people in leadership positions to let the welfare of their subordinates be their prime concern.



He said it was important for political, religious, traditional, ethnic, and other leaders to be good shepherds as Christ did and work to protect the socio-economic welfare of their people.



Rev Fr Tabi made the call in a sermon to mark his 30th anniversary in the priesthood at Edubiase, in the Adansi South District.



According to him, every good shepherd seeks the total protection and welfare of his sheep and it was incumbent on every leader to emulate the shining example of Jesus Christ, who gave His life to save mankind.



Rev. Fr. Tabi advised leaders to be humble and serve their people with dignity.