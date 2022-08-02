Let us work together to retain power – NPP Women’s Organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Janet Awuah, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for the Kwadaso Constituency, has called on the members of the women’s wing to unite and work together to help the party retain power in 2024.



They should avoid needless internal wrangling that could affect the party’s quest to win power in the next elections.



“We must put behind us our differences and unite as one comfortable Party to forge ahead for victory in 2024,” she observed.



Addressing a meeting of the women’s wing of the NPP at Kwadaso, Madam Awuah said their focus should be on helping the party to break the eight-year rule cycle in government.



The meeting organised by the Women’s Organiser for all female polling station executives in Kwadaso, was on the theme “Building a vibrant and formidable women’s wing to break the eight.”



It was aimed at encouraging and training the women to continue working hard for the NPP by spreading the achievements to retain power in 2024 and help heal wounds of party members in the constituency.



Committees were set up in the various communities, with the aim of working at the grass-root level to spread the good news of the party to the people of Kwadaso.



According to Madam Awuah, since the internal elections were over, there was the need for all to work collectively to make the constituency and the region a haven for the NPP.



“The election is over, we must all work collectively to make the NPP strong and eschew self-interest and unite for the interest of the Party,” she said.



Madam Awuah expressed appreciation to the delegates for putting their trust and confidence in her to lead the women’s wing of the party in the constituency.



Mr. Yaw Bonah Boadi, the Kwadaso constituency NPP Chairman, said the most important thing was for the party to retain power, appealing to all aspirants who lost their elections to work together irrespective of the outcomes.



He indicated that members of the Party had a great task ahead by ensuring that it retained power.



“We should all continue to remain united and focus on the great task ahead,” he told the NPP delegates.