Let us sustain the peace in Bawku - Bawku Naba

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Zugraan, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has called for the need to maintain the peace in the Bawku Municipality.



He said the area had enjoyed a considerable period of peace, adding, “We equally need to ensure that it is safeguarded by putting all the necessary measures in place.”



Naba Azoka II said the security services, the Bawku Inter-ethnic Peace Committee, chiefs, religious leaders among others have all collaborated to ensure peace in Bawku, and must be commended.



He made the call when President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on him at his Palace as part of his one-day working visit to the Upper East Region.



Naba Azoka II said despite the significant contributions of the Committee to the peace in Bawku, it was handicapped in terms of logistics, especially when the only vehicle that used to facilitate their movement broke down.



He, therefore, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to support the Committee with a vehicle to facilitate their work, considering the crucial role the Committee played.



The Paramount Chief also expressed concern about the insecurity in and around Burkina Faso, saying, the situation gave the people of his Traditional Area a cause to worry due to the proximity of the area to neighbouring Burkina Faso.



“Recent information indicates that some terrorists have infiltrated our borders. We appeal to your office to use all means possible to prevent a spillage of the conflict into my traditional area.



“So far, our security services have proved equal to the task and deserve to be encouraged to do more by being highly alert,” the Bawku Naba said.



He expressed gratitude to the President for the development projects being carried out in the Bawku Municipality and its environs and mentioned the continuation of the school feeding programme, the Nation Builders Corp, ‘One Village, One Dam, ‘One District, One Factory’ among others.



President Akufo-Addo thanked Naba Azoka II for the warm welcome and words of commendation he received on arrival to his Palace.



He said he was happy to hear from the Paramount Chief about the peace in the area, and commended the Bawku Inter-ethnic Peace Committee and the security agencies in the area for their efforts.



“The handicap of the Committee that you referred to, the absence of transport, we will solve it, so very soon the car you want for the Committee will be delivered to you,” President Akufo-Addo assured the Chief.



He emphasized that government would continue to do everything possible to maintain the peace in Bawku saying, it was good to note that the various interventions by the government including the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs among others were all well received in the Region.



On the issue of terrorists attack, the President said apart from measures the government had instituted so far to protect the citizenry, a permanent Military Barracks would be established in the area soon to address security matters.



The President was accompanied by Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister and other government and former appointees, Regional and Constituency Party Executives.